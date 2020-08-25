Siesta Beach again ranked No. 1

Siesta Beach, known for its wide expanse of clean sand, is no stranger to awards, and now it has another to add to the list.

It was once again ranked as the top beach in the United States and the No. 11 beach in the world by Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers Choice Awards.

The awards are calculated based on the platform’s reviews, ratings and saves in 2019. Beaches are one of many categories, including restaurants, hotels, attractions and emerging destinations.

Located just 50 miles up the road, St. Pete Beach was ranked No. 2, and Clearwater Beach nabbed the No. 5 spot.

“We always love Siesta Key for its white sand and clean beach and pavilion area,” one recent reviewer wrote. “It’s quite the walk to the water, but worth it once you are there. The water is gorgeous and clear, and there is plenty of room for all!”