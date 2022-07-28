Siesta Key among beaches now given all-clear from no-swim advisories

Updated 4:25 p.m. July 29

Just in time for the weekend, no-swim advisories were dropped Friday afternoon for four of the seven beaches found earlier this week to have higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria, the Florida Department of Health said.

Popular Siesta Key Beach is now in the clear, the DOH said, along with three others farther south.

No-swim advisories remain in place at Brohard Beach, Venice fishing pier and Ringling Causeway/Bird Key Park.

A new round of testing will take place on Monday, Aug. 1.

Additionally, new no-swim advisories were posted in Manatee County for Coquina Beach North, Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North.

Published 12:05 p.m. July 28

No-swim advisories were posted Thursday for seven Sarasota County beaches after the discovery of enterococcus bacteria in levels higher than considered acceptable, the Florida Department of Health said.

The no-swim advisories were posted for:

Siesta Key Beach

Bird Key Park and the Ringling Causeway

Service Club Beach in Venice

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

Manasota Key

The Florida Health Department said the beaches remain open, though wading, swimming or other water recreation is not recommended until water testing confirms levels have returned to acceptable concentrations.

No sewage spills have been reported. Enterococcus bacteria can additionally come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, and stormwater runoff.

Water testing was performed Thursday, with new results expected by Friday afternoon.

DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said in a statement that the Florida Healthy Beaches program protects beachgoers when conditions are unsuitable for swimming. This is done by testing beach water weekly and providing up-to-date explanations of the results.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," he said. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes."

Shellfish, such as crabs and shrimp, collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place should not be eaten. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.