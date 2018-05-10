Siesta Beach home sells for $2.05 million

A home on Siesta Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John Gentis, of Sarasota, sold the home at 875 Siesta Key Circle to Robert and Elizabeth James, of Germantown, Tenn., for $2.05 million. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,423 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.85 million in 2004.

SARASOTA

Condominium on the Bay

Joshua Stone, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1605 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Michael and Bonnie McGee, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $990,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $961,500 in 2017.

Fisherman’s Bay

Todd Treffert, trustee, and Eva Treffert, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8823 Fishermans Bay Drive to Karin Ohlig and Sean Reilly, of Sarasota, for $909,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2009.

Blake and Deborah Ewing, of Nokomis, sold their home at 8847 Fishermens Bay Drive to Pangea Retreat LLC for $620,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2016.

One Watergate

Mary Tillman sold the Unit PH-B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Kayomarz and Nileema Noble, of Sarasota, for $765,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

Carroll Caulfield, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1808 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Ann Swanborg, trustee, of Cohasset, Mass., for $699,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Landings Treehouse

Frank Pipers, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 12 condominium at 1323 Landings Drive to Maria Marin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $687,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1989.

Palm Place

Douglas Fainelli, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Daniel Iott, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $590,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $427,000 in 2014.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Richard and Barbara Wigton, of Osprey, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 5440 Eagles Point Circle to Suedelle Ault, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., for $455,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,000 in 2015.

Ridgewood

Denis Lanoue, of Miami, sold his home at 2330 Palm Terrace to Steven and Melissa Walsh, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,200 in 2016.

Phillippi Landings

Robert and Ann Seyerlein, of Binghamton, N.Y., sold their Unit 704 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to David and Doreen Vanderbeck, of Hamilton Township, N.J., for $410,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2010.

Orange Park

Nancy Martin and Bruce Wagner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2918 Marshall Drive to Ayhan and Aysegul Demir, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,077 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2006.

Pelican Cove

Anne Thierry sold the Unit 124 condominium at 1621 Boathouse Circle to Greg and Eileen Choron, of Sarasota, for $362,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 1989.

The Landings Carriagehouse

C. Beth Cotner and John Alogna, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 63 condominium at 5023 Kestral Park Drive to Kathleen Stamm, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $335,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2015.

Shadow Lakes

Timothy and Regina Brady, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3318 Mayflower St. to John and Donna Klump, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $327,500. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2015.

Anthony Fazio, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3326 Rowena St. to Stephen Kehoe, of McLean, Va., for $268,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $166,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate Woods

Howard and Meta Brooks, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2415 Cardwell Way to Ludmila Narins, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 1988.

David Strattard, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7449 Curtiss Ave. to Paul Symes, trustee, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,000 in 2011.

Central Park

Ann Jacobsen Lenk, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 314 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Susan Gardner and Richard Ross, trustees, of Santa Fe, N.M., for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2005.

Colonial Terrace

Gulfport Investments LLC sold the home at 2810 Concord St. to Lauren and Eric Price, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Ashley Todd and Ashley Mattison, of Valrico, sold their home at 3212 S. School Ave. to Leo Pavlow and Christiane Meyer, of Plymouth, Mich., for $290,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate East

Greg and Tina Westerfield, of Brownsburg, Ind., sold their home at 4363 Kingston Loop to TTH Investments LLC for $281,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2016.

Hudson Park

Paul and Susan Hagglund, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2546 Bay St. to MACARA LLC for $270,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2007.

Sunnyside Lake

Marla Duve, of Akron, Ohio, sold her home at to Sally Werder, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2017.

Phillippi Gardens

Brian Barbella sold his home at 5641 Antietam Drive to Guimaraes Holdings LLC for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Beach

Maria Marin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 608 Tremont St. to Scott and Candy Greer, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,052,600 in 2009.

Revised Siesta

Chevy Chase Funding LLC sold the home at 4019 Roberts Point Road to Edna and Aaron Gingerich, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.35 million in 2005.

Dolphin Bay

Pamela Houston and Alan Trenz, trustees, of Somerville, Ohio, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1260 Dolphin Way to Charles and Michele Lannon, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2003.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Daniel O’Brien sold his Unit 402 condominium at 6236 Midnight Pass Road to Chin Rhynie LLC for $860,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2006.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Carolyne Saltzbart and Susan Kilsby sold their Unit 607 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Eugene and Krystyna Zych, of Sarasota, for $646,800. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,000 in 2003.

Whispering Sands

Duane Kaisand, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Warren Holmes and Julie Goss, of Sarasota, for $562,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Gulf and Bay Club — Bayside

Steven Farber and Nancy Davis Farber, of Oak Brook, Ill., sold their Unit 1295-B condominium at 1295 Siesta Bayside Drive to Christopher and Michele Dillingham, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,500 in 1995.

Sarasota Beach

James Watson sold his home at 405 Island Circle to Siesta 405 LLC for $495,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Polynesian Gardens

Scott Barber and Lisa Daniels Barber, of Potomac, Md., sold their Unit G-9 condominium at 1309 Moonmist Drive to Todd Salemi and Paul Erbach, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $460,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2010.

Point of Rock Terrace

Siesta Properties LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 1021 Point of Rocks Road to Louis and Joellen Hasbrouck, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in January.

Fisherman’s Haven

Todd and Joy Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Denis and Daphne Rioux and Christopher Rioux, of Biddeford, Maine, for $430,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

White Sands Village

Nancy Bowman, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 614 condominium at 5623 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Linda Marx, of Troy, Mich., for $317,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2002.

Bay Oaks

Robert and Lisa Getty, of Apple Valley, Minn., sold their Unit A-41 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Repp Apostolico Rentals LLC for $287,500. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1993.

PALMER RANCH

Wildwood Acres

Diana McLeod sold two properties at 6501 Mandarin Road to Amita Holdings LLC for $960,000. The first property was built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,688 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 768 square feet of living area.

Silver Oak

Timothy and Lynn Hillegonds, of Northeast Ada, Mich., sold their home at 8852 Bloomfield Blvd. to Michael Staley and Antonina Lemmo, of Quebec, Canada, for $725,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $627,500 in 2010.

Villagewalk

Gene and Lynn Krupa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5808 Valente Place to Isaac and Judith Koziol, of Manakin Sabot, Va., for $545,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,400 in 2005.

William and Barbara Brengel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5779 Ivrea Drive to Janette Albrecht, trustee, of Cazenovia, N.Y., for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2003.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Seth and Angela Bracewell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7268 Monarda Drive to Bridgette Fiorucci, of Sarasota, for $423,900. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,300 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Jose and Avelina Avila sold their home at 8391 Nice Way to Kenneth and Michele Terpin, of New Buffalo, Mich., for $415,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,064 square feet of living area.

Villa Mirada

Karl and Heidi Leber sold their Unit 20 condominium at 4634 Mirada Way to J. Dennis Casty and Judith Nolan, of Sarasota, for $392,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,000 in 2004.

Villa Palmeras

Jonathan Samuels and Maxine Dubin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4336 Camino Madera to Heather Cappello, of Sarasota, for $372,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,167 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,000 in 2004.

Marbella

Bruce Ford-Coates, Brian Ford-Coates and Derek Ford-Coates, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4112 Via Mirada to Peter Tomov and Svetla Tomova and Toma Tomoff, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2003.

Isles of Sarasota

George and Susan Desotle, of Oakland, N.J., sold their home at 2127 Burgos Drive to James and Stephanie Collodi, of Lower Burrell, Pa., for $304,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,900 in 2009.

Paige Eppley sold the home at 5910 Guarino Drive to Alexander Kovganko, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Parisienne Gardens

Raymond and Bonnie Gehring sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5282 Descanso Court to Margo Bates, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,100 in 2005.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Avraham and Yolanda Kaufman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 7159 Prosperity Circle to Charles Torres and Veronica Muravieva, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Bruce and Susan Bittles, of Osprey, sold their home at 415 Walls Way to Dean LeBaron and Marilyn Pitchford, trustees, of Cohasset, Mass., for $1 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,047 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 1995.

Sorrento Shores

Lacy Florentino, of Sheffield, Mass., sold her home at 214 Van Gogh Drive to James and Jean Reynolds, of Sammamish, Wash., for $534,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2011.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Integra Realty LLC sold the home at 686 Clear Creek Drive to Fan Li and Xizhen Qin, of Osprey, for $520,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

James and Michelle Ralston sold their home at 828 Goldenpond Court to Milton and Linda Girdner, of Osprey, for $405,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2012.

Willowbend

Suzanne Doyle, trustee, and Roger Doyle sold the home at 1310 Thornapple Drive to Timothy Boesch and Martin MacDonald, of Seattle, for $485,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2008.

Rivendell

George and Gretchen Bly, of Nokomis, sold their home at 545 Meadow Sweet Circle to Alejandro and Kelly Castro, of Osprey, for $340,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,600 in 2002.

NOKOMIS

Lychee Lane

Lee and Camille Miller, trustees, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2105 Lychee Lane to Steven and Lynn Mershon, of Antioch, Ill., for $850,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,973 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.02 million in 2006.

Calusa Lakes

Fred and Laura Pardee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2016 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Adam and Antoinette Hendzel, of Nokomis, for $448,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2010.

Sorrento Woods

Phillip Cordone, of Roswell, Ga., sold his home at 1294 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Jayne Jones and Christopher Beehler, of Nokomis, for $396,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2011.

Arnold Nelson, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1275 Vermeer Drive to Frank and Karime Liberoni, of Nokomis, for $368,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2009.

Laurel Woodlands

Angel and Grettel Luna, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1087 Hoover Circle to Heidi Ann Webber, of Nokomis, for $382,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Bayside

Ervin Batchelor Jr., of Blowing Rock, N.C., sold the home at 519 Bayside Way to Benjamin and Joanna Fassinger, of Nokomis, for $370,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,407 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2015.