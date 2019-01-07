Sarasota Police Department officials responded to a call for backup this morning when the Sarasota County Fire Department reported shots had been fired at an ambulance and its crew.

No one was injured.

According to a release by authorities, SCFD paramedics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Goodrich Avenue around 4 a.m. on a routine medical call. Upon arrival, the resident at the address said they had not called for aid, at which point the paramedics returned to their ambulance.

Small holes can be seen where shots were fired at the driver's door of the ambulance.

When the paramedics closed the door to the vehicle, an unknown person wearing a hoodie fired at the ambulance, striking the front passenger door at least twice, and ran off. The shooter, which police said appeared to be a man, has yet to be located.

"When we received the call it was not an out of the ordinary call, it was a routine call. So, our personnel responded as normal,” Sarasota Fire Chief Michael Regnier explained at a morning media briefing. “When they determined there was not an emergency at the residence, they left like they were supposed to but encountered that individual.”

Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson was also at the morning media briefing, where he responded strongly in support of local first responders and the community.

"A shooting like this, and any time one of our first responders is assaulted or shot at, it is a big deal," he affirmed. "That's not just an assault on the individuals that were driving that truck — the fire department as whole — but all first responders. And, truly, that's an assault on the community."

The release states both paramedics were able to leave the scene safely and no one was injured in the shooting.