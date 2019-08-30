Shore restaurant in Longboat Key holds soft opening

According to its Facebook page, the Shore restaurant in Longboat Key is hosting a soft opening tonight.

The post on Facebook said dinner service will run Tuesday-Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

“Due to our limited seating and dining hours we will be taking reservations by phone only for parties no larger than six guests, including diners coming by boat,” the post read. “All boat slips will be a first come, first serve basis. Seating for walk in guests will be limited.”

This comes on the heels of the Shore receiving a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the town of Longboat on Aug. 16.

Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons said the Shore still doesn’t have a permanent certificate of occupancy, but the town amended the temporary certificate to allow for food service.

“They can open to the public, but they still have stuff to finish up,” Parsons said. “Once everything is completed and inspected, the TCO can become a CO.”

Parsons said the Shore had done enough to be allowed to serve food. If, by the time the TCO expires (they last 30 days), the Shore has not yet finished the necessary steps, the town can extend the restaurant’s TCO.

“Please understand that during the soft open training period for our staff that our goal is to provide the best dining experience for our guests,” the Facebook post continued. “We look forward to serving you at Shore LBK!”