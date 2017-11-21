Seven qualify for Longboat election; no primary needed

Seven candidates have qualified for next year’s Town Commission election, three incumbents and four newcomers to the commission race.

With no more than two candidates qualified to run for any seat, no primary election will be necessary.

The qualification period ended at noon Monday.

The candidates are:

District 1: Randy Clair, incumbent (unopposed);

District 3: Ken Schneier; John Weber;

District 5: Ed Zunz, incumbent; Randy Langley;

At-Large: Irwin Pastor, incumbent; Jack Wilson.

Election Day on Longboat Key is March 20, and the last day to register to vote in that election is Feb. 23. Sarasota County voters will also cast ballots that day in a school district tax referendum.