Selby Gardens receives $1 million donation for master plan

Jean Weidner Goldstein has donated $1 million to help Marie Selby Botanical Gardens implement its master plan for renovating its bayfront campus in downtown Sarasota, the nonprofit announced today.

The gift will go towards Selby Gardens’ endowment, which it is establishing alongside an effort to raise $72 million in capital funds for a 10-year, multiphase project at 1534 Mound St. Selby's master plan includes a new parking garage, plant research facility, greenhouse complex, welcome center, learning pavilion and restaurant.

Jean Weidner Goldstein

Goldstein, a member of Selby's board of trustees and co-chair of the capital campaign associated with the master plan, highlighted Selby's plans to operate as a net-positive institution in a release announcing the donation. Selby has said the buildings on the property will generate more energy than they consume thanks to features such as a rooftop solar array on the parking garage.

“The sustainability features of this master plan will solidify Selby Gardens as a leader in sustainability worldwide,” Goldstein said in the release. “Becoming the world’s first net positive botanical garden complex will ensure that Selby Gardens is an internationally renowned cornerstone of sustainability for the generations to come.”

Goldstein and her late husband, Alfred R. Goldstein, made a series of contributions to Selby Gardens in the past. The welcome center included in the master plan will be named for Jean Goldstein because of a previous gift from the family. Jean Goldstein has also helped create Selby’s Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series and the Lunch in the Garden series.

Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said the organization was grateful for Jean Goldstein’s generosity.

“Jean is a devoted supporter of Selby Gardens,” Rominiecki said in the release. “With this generous gift to our endowment, Jean is investing in the future of Selby Gardens. We are so fortunate to have her unwavering commitment.”

After winning the city’s approval earlier this year, Selby Gardens plans to break ground on phase one of the master plan at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3. Selby said it has raised more than $35 million of the $42.5 million needed to complete the initial phase.