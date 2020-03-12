See Sarasota's tropical side at Gardens in Paradise

On March 14, the Sarasota Garden Club wants to remind the community about the lush greenery that surrounds Sarasota.

IF YOU GO Tour When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 Where: Tour list will be released Tickets: Pre-sale tickets $35; day of $40 Info: Register at sarasotagardenclub.org Luncheon When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14 Where: Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts Tickets: $15 Info: sarasotagardenclub.org

The club’s annual Gardens in Paradise tour will feature seven residential gardens from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The addresses will be announced Friday, March 13.

“People love looking at other people’s gardens,” said Randi Broida, event chair. “It’s just fun because when you’re walking down the street, you can’t go into someone’s yard and peer at it. This gives them an opportunity to walk through.”

Broida said she chose a diverse group of homes to showcase, with styles ranging from Spanish Mediterranean revival to mid-century modern.

Master Gardeners from the UF/IFAS Extension program will act as docents during the tour.

Throughout the day, the homes will feature such extras as a visit from an impersonator of 1927 club founder Mable Ringling, vintage cars and artists from Yeliseyev Gallery painting on site.

Master Gardeners from the UF/IFAS Extension program will act as docents. Although Broida said the majority of the plants will be labeled, the Master Gardeners can offer an further descriptions.

The Sarasota Garden Club will host a luncheon catered by the Hyatt Regency from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for an additional fee of $15.

While there, guests are invited to explore the hotel’s 14 gardens.

Proceeds will go to the club and its community projects. Some of the community projects include Hospice group visits to the garden, Habitat for Humanity Tree Plantings, a Coral Reef Restoration Program, FACE Autism and scholarships for students who plan to study natural science fields.