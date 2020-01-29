 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 1 day ago

SeaWorld rewards teen

Share
Caleb Jameson, creator of Turtle Safe Toy Box, was awarded with the Youth Environmental Excellence Award.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Maybe you remember 14-year-old Caleb Jameson. He thought of and built those handy turtle-safe toy boxes that have popped up along the beaches of Longboat Key and Lido.

The freshman at Providence Community School caught the eye of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens and was awarded with the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Youth Environmental Excellence Award on Jan. 18.

In addition to firsthand learning from a SeaWorld marine biologist, Jameson received $1,000 to support his continued work.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement