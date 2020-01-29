SeaWorld rewards teen

Maybe you remember 14-year-old Caleb Jameson. He thought of and built those handy turtle-safe toy boxes that have popped up along the beaches of Longboat Key and Lido.

The freshman at Providence Community School caught the eye of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens and was awarded with the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Youth Environmental Excellence Award on Jan. 18.

In addition to firsthand learning from a SeaWorld marine biologist, Jameson received $1,000 to support his continued work.