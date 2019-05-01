Seaward Development breaks ground on Gulfstream Avenue

Seaward Development broke ground on a high-rise condominium with views of the bayfront.

Epoch, located at 605 S. Gulfstream Ave., will be 18 stories and feature 23 customizable residences. The project is being built on the site of the Versailles, which was demolished last year.

"Given that we have neighbors to our left and to our right, it is tough to say that this is a one-of-a-kind location," said developer David Hargreaves. "But, it's certainly the last-of-its-kind location."

The building will feature walls of glass to show off the bayfront views. Units in the Epoch building are listed from $3.3 million to nearly $9 million for the penthouse.

Igor Reyes, one of the architects with Nichols Brosch of Wurst Wolf & Associates, said it was intimidating designing a building in a city with "a whole movement of architecture named after it."

However, he said that after working with Hargreaves and developer Patrick DiPinto, he is confident Epoch will be a great addition, not only for residents of the building, but also for the city.

"I think the building really will be the diamond on this street that I call the necklace of Sarasota," Reyes said.

DiPinto said because Seaward Development is a local company, it is invested in the community and wants to continue partnerships throughout the project.

"We have worked with hundreds of people, and will continue to do so, to ensure that Epoch, will be successful for years to come," he said.