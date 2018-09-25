Scott Hamilton to speak at hospice fundraiser

Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton will be the keynote speaker Feb. 8 at Tidewell Hospice’s 10th Annual Signature Luncheon.

During his skating career, Hamilton won more than 70 titles, awards and honors, including his 1984 Olympic gold medal and induction into the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Hamilton is also a survivor of testicular cancer and three bouts of brain cancer.

The Signature Luncheon is Tidewell’s signature fundraising event. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sponsorship opportunities for the luncheon begin at $1,500 and include invitations to a private VIP meet-and-greet reception before lunch.

For information, call Aida Matic at 522-7660.