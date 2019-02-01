Scientist mimics monarch butterfly with custom dress

Meg Lowman

A bug's life

Meg Lowman floated like a butterfly Feb. 2 across the lawn of the Bay Preserve at Osprey. For Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s annual gala, Meg took to nature for her costume design. Meg had her butterfly dress custom made to be an exact replica of a Monarch butterfly. She is a scientist, so getting the monarch butterfly – or Danaus plexippus to be more exact – perfect was important to her.

Red Tide Charity Event

With all the devastation caused by the red tide bloom, 50 local Rotary Clubs have decided to unite to fight.

The first Rotary Fights Red Tide event will be held Feb. 23 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Proceeds from the evening will go to The Red Institute at Mote and the Science and Environmental Council.

The fundraiser will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dinner by Michael’s On East, live music and a silent and live auction.

“Hosting this event just makes sense,” Chairman Brian Maddox said in a press release. “As Rotarians we serve others — we are 1.2 million members strong and have 50 clubs in the Gulf Coast area. Like many of you, we were impacted by red tide.”

Tickets are on sale for $150 on Eventbrite, or by calling (847) 612-7029.

The Bash is Back

Hurry and get your tickets — the Black Tie Bash is back with a purpose.

We are rolling out a new app during the Black Tie Bash, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Michael’s On East. The new app will feature access to the area’s most comprehensive social calendar, event coverage and a registry of event chairs and local nonprofits.

At the Bash, enjoy top-shelf cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, an opportunity to download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores, take headshots at the Profile Pic Booth for the Black Tie registry, win prizes and more.

We hope to see you there! For tickets, visit our Facebook page or email Kayleigh Omang at [email protected].

Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux

Popping champagne

The circus didn’t stop after the gala was over Feb. 1 at the Ulla Searing Big Top. The 2019 All New Circus Arts Gala hosted an after-party in the middle of the circus ring following the show and dinner. The party featured a live DJ, dancing, popcorn and drinks with a twist. On the floor, Circus Arts Conservatory coach Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux hung upside down on silks pouring drinks for guests. A server was on standby to give her more bottles and glasses as she popped and poured throughout the evening.

Tidbits:

Hello Mrs. Presidents ... The Junior League of Sarasota announced Jan. 31 that Melissa Hembree is the new president-elect during the

Ashley Giasone and Melissa Hembree. Courtesy Photo.

upcoming league year and Ashley Giasone was selected as executive vice president-elect. The two will be leading JLS through the 2020-2021 year. Paddles for prizes ... The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast hosted a paddle raise with a twist. For each tier of giving, an outdoor experience was awarded to the giver. Some of the options were: a catered dinner at Bay Preserve at Osprey for a $5,000 gift, a fishing trip for four with a $1,000 gift and a horseback riding adventure for a pledge of $500. Oh, baby! ... Jennifer Mitchell, executive vice president and COO of the Circus Arts Conservatory, took on Circus Arts Gala like a champion. We applaud her for putting on a gala eight days shy of her due date for her soon-to-be baby boy.