The School District of Manatee County wants to hear from families about how school is going for their children.

Families can answer and submit a survey that will ask 15 questions regarding the educational options available, safety concerns, computer access and thoughts on the second quarter of the school year.

Some of the questions include "Would you choose to change your child's model/option for school when the first quarter ends in October?" and "Would you choose to send your child to brick and mortar (five days a week on campus) even if this made social distancing more difficult at your school?"

The deadline to submit the survey is Sept. 27. The district will then take the information collected and make adjustments for the second quarter.

If a family has more than one student, a survey should be submitted for each student.

The School Board of Manatee County will hold a workshop on Oct. 8 to review the survey results and develop a timeline for next steps.

The "Family Back-to-School Opinion Poll" can be found on ManateeSchools.net under District Hot Topics.