School board: The high road and the low road

In the wake of the rancor, dissension and unprofessional behavior that consumed the Sarasota School Board earlier this month, attendees or viewers of Tuesday’s board meeting saw board members come together, commit to working together and leave the past behind.

All but one, that is.

We’ll start by crediting board member Eric Robinson for manning up and doing the right thing. Robinson’s behavior at the previous board member, you’ll recall, was beneath acceptable. He engaged in text messages after with Sheriff Tom Knight, crudely disparaging board members and specifically Shirley Brown.

But on Tuesday, Robinson took responsibility for his actions. In a prepared statement, he told his fellow board members and the public:

“… I was at a board workshop working hard trying to reach a compromise, and I was in the minority, and feeling the way [I did] I should have simply accepted the situation and moved on.

“However, my passion for the subject turned to frustration, and I sent some texts that were clearly based on the emotions I felt at the time and which were disparaging of other board members, and for that I am sorry.

“I regret my actions, because it’s important for us as a board to be able to work together for the good the Sarasota County kids and keep the trust of our community…

“I want to thank all the people who reached out to me to support me during this time (at this point his voice quivered, he paused and said to board member Jane Goodwin, sitting next to him: “I’m sorry, Jane.”)

“The experience has been humbling,” Robinson continued. He stopped again, clearly broken, and looked at his wife in the audience: “I can’t do it with Christine here.” Goodwin handed him a tissue, and he said, “I’m very sorry, and I’ll try to be better.

“As a father of three children, it’s important for me to show that you don’t quit simply because you made a mistake. You own up to it, learn from it and try to do better.

“I look forward to working with the board as we find viable solutions to the challenge of increased school security and others that will surely surface in the future. Thank you for your time.”

Now contrast that with board member Caroline Zucker. Rather than accept the apology with grace and forgiveness, Zucker scolded.

“While I appreciate your apology,” she read from prepared remarks … “When I read the text messages, I certainly did not see someone who values public education and is looking out for the best interests of our students. I saw someone who wanted to control the system and get even with the superintendent for whatever reason. This is not about you or Todd. It’s about our students.

“I don’t see how you can walk into another one of our schools or the Landings to be effective as a board member. If you truly cared about our kids and this district, you would step aside. The only reason you would stay is personal gratification” (at which point Zucker turned to Robinson with a glare).

“Our students and their education is a priority for this community and for this board — and that should always be a priority and nothing else should get in its way,” she said, looking at Robinson with a glare of obvious disdain.

— M.W.