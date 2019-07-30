School Board approves 2019-2020 budget

The Sarasota School Board voted to adopt a tentative 2019-2020 budget of nearly $874 million with a 3-2 vote Tuesday.

Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler voted against the budget, saying it relied too heavily on reserve funds.

The general fund budget is nearly $484 million, up $19 million, or 4.1% compared to last year.

Board member Caroline Zucker said the increased budget is due to several factors such as decreased funding from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and Public Education Capital Outlay funds being dedicated completely to charter schools.

Additionally, the board approved a millage rate of 6.93 per $1,000 of taxable value, a decrease from last year’s millage rate of 7.003.

This means the owner of a property with a $200,000 taxable value would pay $1,388.60, compared with $1,400.60 with the previous year’s rate.

Various speakers expressed their concerns that not enough funds had been allocated to schools like Oak Park, which has had a shortage of full time teachers, and Garden Elementary School, which dropped from an A to a C grade.

While the board approved the budget, the numbers won’t officially be complete until final calculations are done in September.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. in the board chambers, 1960 Landings Blvd.