Sarasota School Board approves tentative 2019-20 budget

The Sarasota County School Board approved the 2019-20 general fund budget of nearly $484 million with a 3-2 vote Tuesday afternoon.

The sum of the fund is up $19 million compared to last year’s general fund. Key contributors to the increase were employee benefits, workers’ compensation and upgrades to facility doors.

Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler voted against the advertisement of the budget, noting they felt funds weren’t appropriated as well as they should be.

While board members Shirley Brown and Caroline Zucker both approved the budget for advertisement, they expressed their concern that funds hadn’t been set aside for increasing the amount bus drivers, the number of aides at Oak Park School and the minimum wage for employees to $12 an hour.

Superintendent Todd Bowden said that because contract negotiations haven’t been complete for those items, those numbers were not included in the budget.

Additionally, the board approved a millage rate for advertisement with a 5-0 vote. The rate is set at 6.943 per $1,000 of taxable value.

The rate decreased for the sixth-consecutive year. Last year's rate was 7.003.

The board will host a public hearing where community members will be allowed to comment and ask questions at 5:15 p.m. July 30 in the board chambers, 1960 Landings Blvd.