Road closure planned on School Avenue

If your commute takes you down School Avenue near Ringling Boulevard, you may need to find an alternate route for the next several weeks.

The city announced today School Avenue will be closed to traffic between Ringling Boulevard and Novus Street beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12. The closure is expected to last through Dec. 27.

The closure will allow for the construction of a stormwater pipe for the nearby Payne Park Village residential development.

The Sarasota County parking garage will remain open and accessible, as will the Florida Department of Health and Payne Park parking lots. The area will remain available for pedestrian access, and a temporary sidewalk will be built around the construction zone.

In the release, the city recommended using South Shade Avenue via Ringling Boulevard and Wood Street as a detour for motorists.