Mr. and Mrs. Schmitt of Lakewood Ranch and Ms. Moore of Bradenton would like to announce the engagement of Derek Schmitt & Stephanie Moore.
Derek Schmitt & Stephanie Moore
ENGAGEMENT
Mr. and Mrs. Schmitt of Lakewood Ranch and Ms. Moore of Bradenton would like to announce the engagement of Derek Schmitt & Stephanie Moore.
This couple is set to be wed this Spring at the Bradenton Country Club. This couple met at work and both work in the digital marketing space. After their wedding they plan to reside in Lakewood Ranch Florida, close to their friends and family.
WEDDING:
This Spring, Bradenton Country Club