Scene & Heard 08.14.19

Get caught up on the latest news to hit the A&E scene this week.
Rising Stars
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has a great deal to be proud about this week. The organization announced in an Aug. 13 release that it awarded four scholarships to emerging artists through its new scholarship program. Each young artist was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to go towards college or conservatory studies in a program focusing on the arts or arts management. These scholarships go into effect in the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year.
Todd Bellamy II and Maicy Powell received Marie McKee and Robert Cole Artist Development Scholarship Awards (the funds for which were provided by WBTT supporters Marie McKee and Robert Cole), and Charlotte Corporan and Jatavian Peterson received Artist Development Fund Scholarships. All scholarship recipients meet the requirements of having previously performed on the WBTT stage in at least two productions, working at WBTT as an intern or been a participant in the WBTT Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program.
"While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theater, my dream — my true calling and purpose for founding this organization — has always been to help young aspiring artists who may otherwise be overlooked to develop their talents and have the opportunity to achieve success," Artistic Director and Founder Nate Jacobs said in the release. "We are thrilled to be able to contribute financially to the arts education of these students and look forward to expanding the scholarship program in years to come."
Space to Create
State College of Florida Foundation announced in a release Aug. 8 that The Walmart Community Grants team, on behalf of the Walmart store at 5315 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton, awarded the foundation a $1,500 grant to support the Studio for the Performing Arts at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
The nearly 15,000-square-foot building will be attached to the school’s current Neel Performing Arts Center and Howard Studio Theatre. When finished, the new studio will include a recital hall, percussion suite, music library, dance studio, soundproof practice rooms, instrument storage area, costume storage and faculty offices — all for the use of not only the college but also community groups that practice and perform at SCF.
“By receiving this grant, you are part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate,” Kabir Kumar, senior director of community giving for Walmart, said in the release. “We are thrilled to support the Foundation’s work in our communities and share your desire to provide local impact.”
Brava!
Sarasota Opera announced the casting for all its 2019-2010 season productions in a Aug. 6 release. Below is the artistic and production teams for each opera.
“Rigoletto”
By Giuseppe Verdi
Nov. 1, 3, 6, 12, 14 and 17
Artists:
Rigoletto: Marco Nisticò
The Duke of Mantua: William Davenport
Gilda: Hanna Brammer
Sparafucile: Young Bok Kim
Maddalena: Annie Chester
Conductor: Victor DeRenzi
Stage Director: Stephanie Sundine
Scenic Designer: David P. Gordon
Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker
“Brundibár”
By Hans Krása
Nov. 15 and 16
Artists:
Sarasota Youth Opera members
Conductor: Jesse Martins
Stage Director: Martha Collins
Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker
“La bohème”
By Giacomo Puccini
Feb. 8, 11, 13, 16, 19, 25 and 29 and March 3, 6, 11, 14, 19, and 21
Artists:
Mimì: Anna Mandina
Rodolfo: William Davenport
Marcello: Filippo Fontana
Colline: Young Bok Kim
Musetta: Jessica Sandidge*
Conductor: Victor DeRenzi
Stage Director: Mark Freiman
Scenic Designer: David P. Gordon
Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker
*Sarasota Opera debut
“Romeo & Juliet”
By Charles Gounod
Feb. 15, 18, 20, 23 and 28 and March 4, 8, 14 and 20
Artists:
Juliette: Hanna Brammer
Romeo: Andrew Surrena
Gertrude: Lisa Chavez
Mercutio: Matthew Hanscom
Friar Laurent: Ricardo Lugo
Conductor: Anthony Barrese
Stage Director: Martha Collins
Scenic Designer: Peter Dean Beck
Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker
“The Elixir of Love”
By Gaetano Donizetti
Feb. 22 and 26 and March 1, 5, 13, 17 and 21
Artists:
Adina: Adelaide Boedecker
Nemorino: Geoffrey Agpalo*
Belcore: John Viscardi*
Dulcamara: Stefano de Peppo
Conductor: John F. Spencer IV
Stage Director: Marco Nisticò
Scenic Designer: Roger Hanna
Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker
*Sarasota Opera debut
“La Wally”
By Alfredo Catalani
March 7, 10, 12, 15, 18 and 22
Artists:
Wally: Teresa Romano*
Hagenbach: Rafael Davila
Gellner: Sean Anderson
Walter: Jessica Sandidge
Afra: Lisa Chavez
Il Pedone: Ricardo Lugo
Stromminger: Young Bok Kim
Conductor: Victor DeRenzi
Stage Director: Stephanie Sundine
Scenic Designer: Steven C. Kemp
Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker