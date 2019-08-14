Scene & Heard 08.14.19

Rising Stars

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has a great deal to be proud about this week. The organization announced in an Aug. 13 release that it awarded four scholarships to emerging artists through its new scholarship program. Each young artist was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to go towards college or conservatory studies in a program focusing on the arts or arts management. These scholarships go into effect in the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year.

Todd Bellamy II and Maicy Powell received Marie McKee and Robert Cole Artist Development Scholarship Awards (the funds for which were provided by WBTT supporters Marie McKee and Robert Cole), and Charlotte Corporan and Jatavian Peterson received Artist Development Fund Scholarships. All scholarship recipients meet the requirements of having previously performed on the WBTT stage in at least two productions, working at WBTT as an intern or been a participant in the WBTT Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program.

"While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theater, my dream — my true calling and purpose for founding this organization — has always been to help young aspiring artists who may otherwise be overlooked to develop their talents and have the opportunity to achieve success," Artistic Director and Founder Nate Jacobs said in the release. "We are thrilled to be able to contribute financially to the arts education of these students and look forward to expanding the scholarship program in years to come."

Space to Create

State College of Florida Foundation announced in a release Aug. 8 that The Walmart Community Grants team, on behalf of the Walmart store at 5315 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton, awarded the foundation a $1,500 grant to support the Studio for the Performing Arts at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

The nearly 15,000-square-foot building will be attached to the school’s current Neel Performing Arts Center and Howard Studio Theatre. When finished, the new studio will include a recital hall, percussion suite, music library, dance studio, soundproof practice rooms, instrument storage area, costume storage and faculty offices — all for the use of not only the college but also community groups that practice and perform at SCF.

“By receiving this grant, you are part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate,” Kabir Kumar, senior director of community giving for Walmart, said in the release. “We are thrilled to support the Foundation’s work in our communities and share your desire to provide local impact.”

Brava!

Sarasota Opera announced the casting for all its 2019-2010 season productions in a Aug. 6 release. Below is the artistic and production teams for each opera.

“Rigoletto”

By Giuseppe Verdi

Nov. 1, 3, 6, 12, 14 and 17

Artists:

Rigoletto: Marco Nisticò

The Duke of Mantua: William Davenport

Gilda: Hanna Brammer

Sparafucile: Young Bok Kim

Maddalena: Annie Chester

Conductor: Victor DeRenzi

Stage Director: Stephanie Sundine

Scenic Designer: David P. Gordon

Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker

“Brundibár”

By Hans Krása

Nov. 15 and 16

Artists:

Sarasota Youth Opera members

Conductor: Jesse Martins

Stage Director: Martha Collins

Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker

“La bohème”

By Giacomo Puccini

Feb. 8, 11, 13, 16, 19, 25 and 29 and March 3, 6, 11, 14, 19, and 21

Artists:

Mimì: Anna Mandina

Rodolfo: William Davenport

Marcello: Filippo Fontana

Colline: Young Bok Kim

Musetta: Jessica Sandidge*

Conductor: Victor DeRenzi

Stage Director: Mark Freiman

Scenic Designer: David P. Gordon

Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker

*Sarasota Opera debut

“Romeo & Juliet”

By Charles Gounod

Feb. 15, 18, 20, 23 and 28 and March 4, 8, 14 and 20

Artists:

Juliette: Hanna Brammer

Romeo: Andrew Surrena

Gertrude: Lisa Chavez

Mercutio: Matthew Hanscom

Friar Laurent: Ricardo Lugo

Conductor: Anthony Barrese

Stage Director: Martha Collins

Scenic Designer: Peter Dean Beck

Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker

“The Elixir of Love”

By Gaetano Donizetti

Feb. 22 and 26 and March 1, 5, 13, 17 and 21

Artists:

Adina: Adelaide Boedecker

Nemorino: Geoffrey Agpalo*

Belcore: John Viscardi*

Dulcamara: Stefano de Peppo

Conductor: John F. Spencer IV

Stage Director: Marco Nisticò

Scenic Designer: Roger Hanna

Costume Coordinator: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker

*Sarasota Opera debut

“La Wally”

By Alfredo Catalani

March 7, 10, 12, 15, 18 and 22

Artists:

Wally: Teresa Romano*

Hagenbach: Rafael Davila

Gellner: Sean Anderson

Walter: Jessica Sandidge

Afra: Lisa Chavez

Il Pedone: Ricardo Lugo

Stromminger: Young Bok Kim

Conductor: Victor DeRenzi

Stage Director: Stephanie Sundine

Scenic Designer: Steven C. Kemp

Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Lighting Designer: Ken Yunker





