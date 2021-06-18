Starting July 6, Sarasota County Area Transit will resume the collection of fares for all services.

Fares have been suspended as part of the county's response to COVID-19. They will now resume at the same rate prior to their suspension. In addition, front-door boarding will resume. Masks are still required on SCAT vehicles.

Fixed-route bus service will collect the following fares:

$1.25 for regular one-way service;

60 cents for riders 65 and older, Medicare patients and those with disabilities for one-way service;

Free for riders 80 years of age and older;

Free for two children 5 and younger per passenger. Each additional child is 60 cents each; and

The Siesta Key Breeze remains free.

Pre-purchased passes are available beginning June 28 at the downtown SCAT transfer station.

SCAT Plus will collect $2.50 for each one-way trip for eligible riders with disabilities or those certified as transportation-disadvantaged due to age, income or disability.

Advanced reservations are required to use the curb-to-curb service. For questions about eligibility call the SCAT Mobility Coordinator at 861-1042.

Additionally, the county's new OnDemand service was launched June 5.

An OnDemand vehicle will pick customers up within 30 minutes of their ride request and take them to their destinations within specified zones. The vehicles are similar to minivans, and are accessible for those using mobility devices or who need a ramp to board.

The entirety of Siesta Key and adjacent mainland is one zone; the Sarasota portion of Longboat Key, all of Lido and St. Armands keys and adjacent mainland areas between the bayfront and the downtown areas make up another zone.

Curb-to-curb rides for this new service are available 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Each ride costs $1.25, and rides can be paid for using an online registration service, an app or by giving cash to the driver.

Reservations, which are required to use the service, can be made through the OnDemand at Sarasota County app, online, or by calling 941-300-1553.