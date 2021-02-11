Following a federal order, all passengers of Sarasota County Area Transit are now required to wear face coverings while on the bus.

Sarasota County has been encouraging the use of face coverings for nearly the past year, but all residents using public transit are now required by federal order to wear them.

The order requires all public transportation operations ensure any person the bus or other transit vehicle, including fixed routes, SCAT Plus and the Siesta Key Trolley, wear a mask while boarding, disembarking and during the duration of travel.

Masks also are required at transportation hubs, which includes SCAT transfer stations.

Director of SCAT Jane Grogg said the department will focus on educating the public throughout the next week with signs and through various media platforms. Masks will be provided at transfer stations to residents who do not have one.

"We want to make sure people have what they need to help comply with these new rules," Grogg said.

Transit operators will continue to clean vehicles throughout the day and all vehicles will undergo enhanced cleaning in the evening. Fares will continue to be suspended throughout the pandemic to limit interaction between passengers and operators.