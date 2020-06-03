The Department of Health-Sarasota has confirmed that a driver for Sarasota County Area Transit has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Although contact tracing indicates exposure to the virus did not occur in the workplace, the driver handled routes 2, 14, 40 and 100 from May 26 through June 2. The last day the employee was on duty was June 2. Those routes include stops at University Town Center, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Siesta Key and other ocations.

DOH-Sarasota recommends anyone who rode these routes on those dates monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

SCAT buses are sanitized nightly and wiped down in between each run. Currently, all fares for SCAT and SCAT Plus are suspended to limit interactions with riders and the drivers.

Additionally, riders are asked to enter the bus through the rear door to practice social distancing guidelines. All drivers are provided with a face mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or experience symptoms, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or visit one of the free state testing sites at the University Town Center Mall or the Robert L. Taylor Center.