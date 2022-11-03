Sarasota woman seriously injured in one-car crash on I-75 ramp

A 29-year-old Sarasota woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday night at midnight when she failed to negotiate a right curve when entering the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 off University Parkway.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the woman was traveling east on University Parkway in a sedan when she lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the ramp to the left and began to rotate in a clockwise direction. The driver's side of the vehicle hit a tree, then overturned on its roof before hitting another tree.

The report said the woman, who was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Florida Highway Patrol had no further information and it is investigating the crash.