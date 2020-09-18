City launches Unconditional Surrender survey

As city officials continue to deliberate the future home of Unconditional Surrender — no, a final decision hasn’t been made yet — they’re giving the public a chance to pick their preferred site to place the artwork that currently sits on the bayfront.

The city launched a survey today allowing respondents to select their favorite location from nine options, including:

On the bayfront, near Oleary’s Tiki Bar and Grill;

Ken Thompson Park;

Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park;

North Tamiami Trail, near the Municipal Auditorium;

North Beneva Road, at the Sahib Shriners property; and

Hart’s Landing.

The survey will be open through Sept. 25.

City commissioners have said the survey results will be one factor used to determine the eventual placement of Unconditional Surrender, which must be moved from its current location by early 2021 to accommodate the construction of a roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41. The city has not yet set a date for a final vote on the location of the artwork.