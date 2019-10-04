City offers free trees for residents

Beginning Sunday, residents can sign up to receive up to two free trees from the city — while supplies last.

The city, partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation, will be giving away 100 trees as part of its Community Canopy program. The program is designed to bolster the city’s urban canopy and environmental sustainability, the city said in a release.

“Trees do so much more than just beautify our community,” city Sustainability Manager Stevie Freeman-Montes said in the release. “As they mature, they remove carbon and other pollutants from our air and water and reduce our energy consumption. They’ve even been proven to reduce stress and have other mental health benefits. It all adds up to create a healthier environment and more livable Sarasota.”

Residents can reserve their trees on the Arbor Day Foundation website. Registration will open at midnight on Sunday. The giveaway includes four species of trees: little gem magnolia, sweetbay magnolia, dahoon holly and bald cypress.

The trees will be delivered to residents’ homes in a one-gallon container, the release said.

The city pays for the Community Canopy program through its tree mitigation fund, which collects a portion of fees associated with tree removal permits.