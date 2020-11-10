Sarasota teachers to see pay increase

Sarasota County Schools teachers are now among the highest-paid in the state.

In October, the district and the Sarasota Classified/Teacher’s Association reached an agreement on a contract that would increase the district’s minimum starting teacher’s salary to $47,500 and give at least a 3% raise to those who make more.

School Board members unanimously approved the contract on Tuesday night.

The contract follows Florida lawmakers allocating $500 million to raise teacher pay and make a teacher’s starting salary $47,500 statewide.

Sarasota received $7.8 million from the state to help raise its starting salaries, which had been $44,300. Teachers at that level will be raised to $47,500 and veteran teacher pay will be increased to ensure they aren't making the same as teachers with less experience.

The district and union must return to the bargaining table if state funding is cut off in the future.

Sarasota has the highest teacher salary in the state, according to data from the Florida Department of Education. The average salary of Sarasota teachers is about $59,000, based on an employment length of 10 months annually, which is almost $1,000 more than the state average.

Paraprofessionals, custodians and bus drivers are also paid more than the state average, though the district’s cafeteria workers earn around $16,000 a year, about $2,500 below the state average.

Board member Bridget Ziegler said is proud to bring an increased salary to teachers who are “working so hard,” especially during the pandemic.

“Pay is important for everyone,” Ziegler said. “You have to cover the cost of living here in Sarasota, but it’s also about the environment in which you work. It’s not solely the financial benefits, it’s also the culture and I think this certainly helps with that.

The contract also states employees will receive up to 20 COVID-19 days so they do not have to use their sick days for a mandatory quarantine. Employees under a quarantine can also work from home when possible.

Board member Eric Robinson expressed concern over a 20 day limit, particularly for employees such as custodians or cafeteria workers who cannot work from home if they exceed the 20 day limit.

“You could be told through no fault of your own that you have to go home,” Robinson said. “You’re not sick, you’re not able to work remote and if they use beyond their 20 days they may end up having to use their sick leaves and they may really need that time.”

Additionally, teachers who teach another class during their planning period will be paid on an hourly rate to compensate their time. Previously, teachers received compensatory time, not an hourly rate.

Finally, due to the concurrent learning model the district currently employs, teachers have worked long hours to create lessons for students learning virtually and on campus. If the concurrent model continues in the new year, teachers and the district will bargain to add one early release day a week to give teachers more planning time.

In previous years, teachers who received a high evaluation would receive a higher raise. However, the new contract does not have any financial incentives tied to high evaluations.

The contract is retroactive to July 1, so teachers can expect back pay before winter break.

Board member Jane Goodwin said she was happy to be able to come to a consensus with teachers and staff, and she hopes the salary can continue to draw educators to the district.

“I just want to say to all of our staff who are making all the decisions to help our kids learn and be safe and secure, thank you,” Goodwin said. “I think this is a wonderful tribute to our school district.”