Carbon monoxide alarm causes downtown building evacuation

A carbon monoxide alarm led to the evacuation of a downtown building earlier today, but the Sarasota County Fire Department has since worked to clear the scene.

The fire department responded to the incident around 11:45 a.m., according to a county spokesperson. The department determined a van running a generator had triggered the alarm.

The first floor of a building in the area was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The county was not able to provide information on which building was evacuated.

There were no injuries reported, the county said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.