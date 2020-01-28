City tests bike-share program on St. Armands

Interested in cycling around Sarasota’s barrier islands?

The city announced today it is launching a bike-share pilot program by placing about 10 bikes for rental at the St. Armands Circle parking garage on North Adams Drive. The bikes are available to rent on an hourly or daily basis from a self-service station on the first level of the garage.

In a release, the city said it's testing the program at the Circle to investigate the viability of establishing bike-share options elsewhere.

“This is a great opportunity to provide another mobility option for people to get around and reduce traffic congestion on St. Armands Circle and the keys,” Parking Manager Mark Lyons said in the release. “We’ll be monitoring the success of the pilot program and may look to expand to other City-owned parking garages in downtown Sarasota in the very near future.”

Signage at the bike rental station lists rates of $10 for two hours, $15 for five hours and $25 for 48 hours.

The city is partnering with rental company I Bike Sarasota to operate the pilot program. For questions about bike rentals, the city said to visit the I Bike Sarasota website or contact the company at 941-376-3368.