Sarasota Sheriff’s Office to put on second annual Halloween drive-thru

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office staff was hoping for a good turnout when it put on its first drive-thru Halloween last year.

It was billed as a safe, alternative option to conventional trick or treating in response to the pandemic. The agency's headquarters parking lot was filled with Halloween decorations, flashing lights, and even a horse dressed up like a spooky skeleton.

If You Go: Second Annual Halloween Drive-Thru When: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 30 Where: 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard Contact Number: 861-4005

What staff didn't expect, though, was the massive turnout they received.

The evening event had cars lined up around the parking lot, outer complex and the outer roads with families and kids wearing their best costumes hoping to get candy and say hello to the various deputies and office staff. Staff figure they handed out around 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees.

The overwhelming response was more than enough reason to do it again. The organization will put on the second annual drive-thru event at the headquarters on Oct. 30

“We received great feedback from our community following last year’s event,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman in a statement. “Which is why we decided to open this event up again to the residents we serve. Not only are we getting kids out of the house, but we are doing so in a safe way while building relationships and showcasing the great work of our personnel and specialty units.”

Visitors will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby's and BP store and will enter the north parking lot in two lanes directed by deputies. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and there will be no onsite parking.