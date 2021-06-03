Selby Gardens breaks ground on campus renovations

Donors, elected officials, community members and more assembled at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens today for a groundbreaking ceremony, held to celebrate the start of construction on the nonprofit’s long-awaited campus renovation project.

The event featured a model of what the Selby Gardens campus would look like if the master plan is fully implemented.

The first of three phases in the Selby Gardens master plan will include a new four-story, 450-space parking garage, a welcome center, a plant research building and an accessory restaurant. That phase of the project is expected to cost $42.5 million, of which the organization has raised $40.1 million, fundraising campaign co-chair and trustee Cornelia Matson said today.

The city approved plans for phase one of the Selby Gardens project earlier this year, more than three years after the botanical garden first shared its vision for redeveloping its bayfront property. Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said the organization embarked on the master plan as a strategy for ensuring long-term sustainability as a research institution and community asset.

“This master plan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to realize the full potential of our beloved gardens while also preserving our important history,” Rominiecki said.

In addition to Selby officials, donors and members of the project team, the groundbreaking ceremony included remarks from U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody. Rominiecki thanked the supporters in attendance for helping shepherd the project from concept to what will soon be reality.

“What an exciting moment in Selby Gardens history — and we are here because of all of you,” Rominiecki said.