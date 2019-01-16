Sarasota Sea Lion Preserve now open to the public in Myakka City

While Sea Lion Splash has toured North America for more than 20 years, home in Myakka City always has been a place where the family — sea lions and trainers alike — could put up walls.

Those walls came down Dec. 1.

The Sarasota Sea Lion Preserve is now open to the public and hosting mostly small groups that want to learn about California and South American (or Patagonian) sea lions.

Marco Peters, the owner of the preserve's parent company, Squalus, Inc., said being 58 has a lot to do with his decision to take a shot at hosting a successful attraction in East County. He would like to seriously curtail the Sea Lion Splash traveling schedule.

"I was on the road so much," said Peters, a former circus performer for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey who specialized in training lions and tigers along with performing on the Wheel of Death. "I am the producer, the guy who does payroll and the truck driver.

"Everyone kept asking me why I didn't open (the Myakka City facility) to the public."

One reason always had been the Myakka City facility — a 30-acre site that includes Peters' own home, and seven pools for the sea lions — is pristine.

"This is the way it always has been, how you see it now," Peters said. "It always will be like this. I work here, and I live here."

Peters wanted some control, so he has opened the facility to groups, booked online only. There is no drive-up admission price.

Tickets begin at $95 and go to $195. The tours are educational "experiences" Peters said that provide an intimate look at the sea lions, who are very affectionate. Peters' partner, former circus equine acrobat Stefi Slavova, said, "That's why they are called sea dogs."

Those who visit actually do a painting with a sea lion along with interacting with them out of the water. The $195 ticket allows visitors to get into the pool with the sea lions.

Peters transitioned into sea lions in 1998 after he began housing rescued sea lions who could no longer care for themselves in the wild. He career with Ringling Brothers had ended. "When you get into your 30s in the circus, it's like a football or baseball player," he said. "You're done."

He started Squalus, Inc., and began a touring shark exhibit. Eventually, he transitioned into sea lions. He built his first pool, which is covered by what he calls a Kwanzaa hut that has a curved roof that is built to withstand high winds such as a hurricane produces. Over the years, it has worked just fine and is a retreat for the sea lions when bad weather comes.

Stefi Slavova said squid is like candy for the sea lions.

Peters explained to the National Marine Fisheries Service he had a facility to host sea lions deemed unable to return to the wild. He received his first two "beached" sea lions in 1998.

The preserve now is at full capacity of 23 sea lions and is monitored by the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Four of the sea lions currently at the facility belong to the Columbus (Ohio) Zoo and Aquarium, which won't have its sea lion exhibit ready for more than two years.

While any animal exhibit attracts scrutiny from the public, Peters stands by his love and care of the sea lions.

"Sea lions can live to be 30 but most go blind by 18," Peters said. "They get cataracts. But you never will find sea lions with the beautiful eyes ours have. We are water friendly, provide vitamins and preventive care. Our netting (above and around the pools) protects them from UV (ultraviolet)."

On Jan. 31, two of the older, male sea lions at the preserve will have cataract surgery.

"Everything we do, we sink money into it," Peters said.

Trainer Jessica Carmon said everyone at the preserve is committed to helping sea lions.

"Our biggest goal is finding ways to educate people how they can help," she said.

Peters explained how one of the sea lions, Stella, found her way to the preserve.

"She escaped from a show in the Dominican Republic (in 2006)," Peters said. "During a presentation, she jumped over a wall and took off."

She washed up on a beach in Puerto Rico, close to death.

Trainer Tyla Holmes said she spends all of her free time with the sea lions.

She couldn't be sent to anywhere they didn't already have Patagonian sea lions, and Myakka City was one of the few options. She has been there ever since. She is now approximately 18.

She lives in a place that has 12 trainers and a sea lion kitchen. They are served most "soft-boned" fish they buy from Cortez Bait & Seafood.

"They love squid," Slavova said. "That's like their candy."

Outside the kitchen is a scale. They are weighed each day after eating 7% of their body weight.

Peters, Slavova and the trainers design ways to entertain them. "You've got to keep it interesting for them," Peters said. "They will walk through the house, and we let them as long as they do it themselves. We don't force them."

The trainers appear to love every hour they spend with the sea lions.

"I've been here three years after I started as an intern," trainer Tyla Holmes said. "I love every one of them. I spend all my free time with them. And Marco and Stefi are great. If I want to take a nap with (the sea lions), I can."

Slavova summed it up by saying, "We are very good at being one, big family."