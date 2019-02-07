The Sarasota County Schools Police Department officially welcomed its first recruit from the Criminal Justice Academy on Feb. 5.

Officer Elena Giannini was formally recognized at an Oath of Office ceremony in the School Board’s chambers, where she was lauded by both Superintendent Todd Bowden and Sarasota County School District Police Chief Tim Enos.

“I want to thank Officer Giannini for her willingness to serve our school communities,” Bowden said. “It was evident during her application process that she clearly understood the mission of our school-based police department. We are thrilled that she is starting her law enforcement career with us, and look forward to welcoming additional academy recruits as the Sarasota County Schools Police Department continues to grow.”

According to a statement from the Sarasota County School District, Giannini was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and moved to Sarasota with her family as a child.

Later, she spent several years volunteering in her own children’s classrooms. As a result, she developed a passion for the community and decided to become a police officer.

She signed up for the Criminal Justice Academy at Suncoast Technical College in 2018.

“Officer Giannini is an excellent addition to our law enforcement family at the school district,” Enos said of the newest recruit. “She is our first academy recruit and we hope she inspires other talented officers to follow in her footsteps.”