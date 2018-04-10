The path to a budget deficit: Why Sarasota County Schools is short an expected $3.1 million

In less than a single student-grading period, Sarasota County Schools — prompted by a school shooting and new state rules on campus security, the whims of elected officials and other factors — went from budget business as usual to discussions on how to overcome a projected $3.1 million deficit.

Now, the school board is trying to revisit its plans for security in the coming years, while also trying to figure out how to pay for it next year and in years to come.

“We protected our students, but we short-cut ourselves and our budget in trying to do that because we did not have a plan and we rushed forward,” Board Member Caroline Zucker said.

The discussion will continue April 17 at a workshop at which school board members intend to discuss alternatives to options presented by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight.

What’s the problem?

Ultimately, the biggest factor in the school district’s sudden budget upheaval is a new responsibility to not only take on additional security costs, funded in part by the state, but also costs previously borne by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Municipal police departments could follow suit, pending contract negotiations.

Piece by piece The events of the past eight weeks created the impending budget deficit. Feb. 14 — Mass shooting leaves 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Student activists call for gun control. Feb. 20 — Sheriff Tom Knight introduces plan to place armed veterans and retired law enforcement officers in schools for security. March 9 — Gov. Rick Scott signs Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Among its provisions: an additional $450 million in school security funding and a mandate for school districts to fund security in one of the following forms: a school resource program; a school marshal program; or a guardian program that trains and arms existing school employees, although not teachers. March 12 — Knight asks the school district to pick which of the governor’s three options it wants to implement. March 14 — High schoolers in Sarasota participate in walkouts as part of a national event to draw attention for the need for gun reform. March 20 — Optional property tax passes, securing $56 million a year in funding for Sarasota County Schools. March 21 — Knight asks the school district to choose if it wants to expand the school resource officer program for $3.6 million, or implement a school security officer program to complement the existing school resource officer program for $2.6 million in the next school year. He also informs the district his office won’t continue to pay its part of the SRO program, and the district will have to pay for 100% of the security programs. He cites additional funding from the state and the passing of the extra school tax. He gives a March 26 deadline for the decision. March 22 — School board members agree to the $2.6 million plan to hire deputies to provide security at 12 elementary schools in the unincorporated part of the county. Knight is notified March 23. March 28 — The city of Sarasota and North Port say publicly they will no longer share the costs of school resource officers with the school district. April 2 — Off-duty deputies report to 22 elementary schools in the district to provide security for the rest of the school year. April 3 — Superintendent Todd Bowden informs the school board that worst-case scenario for the district is an approximately $3 million budget deficit. Board members ask that they take a step back and examine school security options that other districts are implementing, including hiring its own police force. April 17 — School board workshop and meeting are scheduled, where board members and district staff will continue to discuss school security options.

Under new school safety legislation, enacted weeks after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, the district is responsible for funding all school security measures.

The cost will add up to more than $5 million annually.

The district needs that amount to keep school resource officers at every high school, middle school and one elementary school, and add 24 new security officers for elementary schools. A portion of the $2.4 million in funding from the state must be split with charter schools. That won’t cover the whole cost, leaving a $3.1 million deficit if the district must foot the entire bill. The district’s total operating budget is about $460 million.

To fix it, administrators across the district have been working to identify ways to cut costs in their budgets.

School administrators received the district’s preliminary budget in late March, and had until this week to identify and submit areas to cut. The goal at each school was to cut 1% of its budget through things such as delaying projects or identifying things that could be funded with grants.

Superintendent Todd Bowden was hopeful to accumulate about $4 million in proposed cuts for the school board to prioritize and choose from.

Board members must consider the new safety and security requirements with the need to educate students at a level previously expected.

Zucker expects cuts won’t include personnel, and won’t affect the extra 30 minutes or arts and music education that voters were promised in March when they reapproved by a 79% margin an optional 1-mill property tax that adds $56 million to the district budget.

“We’ve done this before,” she said. “We must not lose our focus on the students. We must not. Everything we do has to be to the betterment of the students.”

How did we get here?

The mass shooting in Parkland prompted a wave of activism and changes across the state that had real repercussions for Sarasota County Schools and school districts around Florida. Gov. Rick Scott responded with sweeping gun control reform. The district was suddenly required to have some form of security on all campuses — whether from school resource officers, other types of hired security officers or from training and arming existing school employees.

That news came March 9.

Less than two weeks later, Sheriff Tom Knight announced he would no longer split the cost of resource officers with the district. He cited Scott’s bill, the tax funding the district received from the optional tax and the extra security funding from the state. The city of Sarasota and the city of North Port followed suit, and contract negotiations are pending.

Additionally, in the days following the new legislation, letters between Knight and Bowden pressured the school district to make a quick decision about how it would approach security.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden

By April 3, the district was looking at a $3.1 million budget deficit, in the worst-case scenario.

“The Legislature nor the governor expected us to have a plan in place within a week of that bill being signed,” board member Shirley Brown said. “And I felt it was wrong to be pushed to a decision so quickly.”

In an effort to fully evaluate school security decisions, the school board will discuss at an April 17 workshop other options not presented by the sheriff. Among the options sanctioned by the security rules enacted by the state: training and arming non-teacher employees, or possibly creating an in-house security team.

The Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has announced it is recruiting 14 deputies at $23.50 an hour to serve in 12 elementary schools, starting next school year.

In a release, Knight said: “It has been our goal from day one to identify a practical and cost-effective solution for the school district. After ample research and internal review, we put together a program that is not only compliant with the new law, but will stand to benefit the district and its students ... The School Resource Deputy II Program is really a win-win for everyone.”

Brown isn’t so sure.

“I think we need to take a breath. We gotta look back and we gotta see what other districts are doing, because there’s no rush to this,” Brown said. “Look for a plan C. This is too much an important issue to be slinging things back and forth to each other.”



