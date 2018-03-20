Extra school tax passes again in Sarasota County

Sarasota voters approved once again a supplemental 1-mill property tax to give extra funding to Sarasota County Schools for the next four years.

Early numbers show the referendum passed with 79% approval.

“I was a teacher for 40 years, 25 of them here in Florida. I know the importance of it,” said Patricia Ward, who voted March 20 in favor of the tax.

More than 40,000 people voted early or submitted mail-in ballots.

Voter turnout in this election was 20.44% — higher than the most recent election in 2014, in which only 17% of the voters participated. However, it doesn’t rival the referendum’s first year, in 2002, when voter turnout was at 35%.

The 1-mill referendum costs taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 taxable assessed value on a home. For a property valued at $200,000, that’s $200 extra in property taxes. The tax has been approved via special election every four years since 2002.

Voter turnout 2002 — 34.57% 2006 — 23.71% 2010 — 27.16% 2014 — 16.73% 2018 — 20.44%

The tax generates about $56 million that wouldn’t otherwise be available to the school district. The funds are used for staffing costs and other education costs, and it allows the district to extend school days by an extra 30 minutes each day. That adds up to an entire additional year of instructional time for students who have gone through Sarasota County Schools for his or her entire education.

“We truly believe this additional revenue stream is what’s allowed us to be an ‘A’ district every year,” said Chief Financial Officer for Sarasota County Schools Misti Corcoran. The referendum represents 13% of the district’s overall budget.

What did the referendum fund in the 2017-2018 school year? $11,302,283 — Continue funding all the art and music teachers. $11,270,662 — Continue funding the 30-minute longer duty day. This amount covers the total 7.1% paid to teachers and aides. $8,226,775 — Continue funding the charter schools to provide financial support due to the inadequate state funding. $5,099,486 — Continue the funding of Guidance Counselor / Behavior Specialist/and additional Home School Liaison positions due to inadequate state funding. $4,440,276 — Continue funding the Visual Performing Arts coordinator, the Booker High and North Port High performing arts technicians, Gifted cluster foreign language teachers, Young Marines program at Venice Middle school, ESE Compliance Liaisons, Riverview Planetarium, Teen Parent Social Worker, Sarasota Care Free Learner, elementary computer teachers, and elementary dance teachers at specific schools are funded with referendum dollars. $3,116,729 — Continue funding a portion of the school office staff support and both instructional and non-instructional extra duty days. $2,385,300 — Continue funding the Technology Support Professionals who are servicing school networks. The amount was increased to fund 100% of their positions, rather than a percentage from the capital transfer. $1,945,864 — Continue the elementary Assistant Principal positions for all schools below 800 students. $1,624,490 — Continue funding the elementary science teachers. $1,773,687 — Continue the liaison or extra duty day support that is being provided to schools with significant number of students who do not speak English as their native language. $1,554,136 — Continue funding the media personnel that are in the schools. All schools are now staffed with media aides, rather than the middle and high schools were staffed with media specialist positions. $1,156,284 — Continue funding the school security aides that are in middle and high schools. $889,938 — Continue the high school testing and scheduling coordinator. Continue funding the middle school testing scheduling intervention teacher. $427,527 — Continue funding the program that provides for an alternative to school suspension. This amount is supplemental to the FEFP earned by the program. $423,780 — Extend Reading Recovery Teachers by adding 6 teachers at non-Title I elementary schools. $422,181 — Fund Middle School Career Advisors

A total of 580 positions are funded through the referendum. That includes all of the county’s art and music teachers, for just more than $11 million. Additionally, some guidance counselors, elementary assistant principals and science teachers, technology support professionals, foreign language teachers, school security aides, middle school career advisors and other employees are funded by the referendum.

About $8 million of the referendum provides financial support to charter schools, as required by the state.

Jackie Smith, a mother with a 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, voted in favor of the tax.

“It’s money going toward kids in school and education and supplies,” she said. “It’s important for kids’ education, for them to do well, to do better and learn in different ways.”

Although voter turnout improved slightly from 2014, the low turnout has long been a point of contention.

District officials debate each year over the benefits, and drawbacks, of presenting the referendum in a special election. And each year, the School Board has decided the benefits of having an election to focus specifically on this issue is more important than the low voter turnout and the cost to host it — typically around $400,000.