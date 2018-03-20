Extra school tax passes again in Sarasota County

Voter turnout exceeds 2014's totals.
Sarasota voters approved once again a supplemental 1-mill property tax to give extra funding to Sarasota County Schools for the next four years.
Early numbers show the referendum passed with 79% approval.
“I was a teacher for 40 years, 25 of them here in Florida. I know the importance of it,” said Patricia Ward, who voted March 20 in favor of the tax.
More than 40,000 people voted early or submitted mail-in ballots.
Voter turnout in this election was 20.44% — higher than the most recent election in 2014, in which only 17% of the voters participated. However, it doesn’t rival the referendum’s first year, in 2002, when voter turnout was at 35%.
The 1-mill referendum costs taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 taxable assessed value on a home. For a property valued at $200,000, that’s $200 extra in property taxes. The tax has been approved via special election every four years since 2002.
The tax generates about $56 million that wouldn’t otherwise be available to the school district. The funds are used for staffing costs and other education costs, and it allows the district to extend school days by an extra 30 minutes each day. That adds up to an entire additional year of instructional time for students who have gone through Sarasota County Schools for his or her entire education.
“We truly believe this additional revenue stream is what’s allowed us to be an ‘A’ district every year,” said Chief Financial Officer for Sarasota County Schools Misti Corcoran. The referendum represents 13% of the district’s overall budget.
A total of 580 positions are funded through the referendum. That includes all of the county’s art and music teachers, for just more than $11 million. Additionally, some guidance counselors, elementary assistant principals and science teachers, technology support professionals, foreign language teachers, school security aides, middle school career advisors and other employees are funded by the referendum.
About $8 million of the referendum provides financial support to charter schools, as required by the state.
Jackie Smith, a mother with a 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, voted in favor of the tax.
“It’s money going toward kids in school and education and supplies,” she said. “It’s important for kids’ education, for them to do well, to do better and learn in different ways.”
Although voter turnout improved slightly from 2014, the low turnout has long been a point of contention.
District officials debate each year over the benefits, and drawbacks, of presenting the referendum in a special election. And each year, the School Board has decided the benefits of having an election to focus specifically on this issue is more important than the low voter turnout and the cost to host it — typically around $400,000.