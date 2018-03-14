 Skip to main content
Student athlete Kelly Brown holds a sign honoring Aaron Feis, a Parkland victim, at Sarasota High School.

Sarasota high schools host walkouts to demand change, honor Parkland victims

Student athlete Kelly Brown holds a sign honoring Aaron Feis, a Parkland victim, at Sarasota High School.

Shawn Cacciola speaks during the walkout at Sarasota High.

Shawn Cacciola speaks during the walkout at Sarasota High.

Sadie Gomis and Daisy Plancarte at Sarasota High.

Sadie Gomis and Daisy Plancarte at Sarasota High.

Sarasota High sophomore Hayden Goodwin

Sarasota High sophomore Hayden Goodwin

Sarasota High sophomore Hayden Goodwin

Sarasota High sophomore Hayden Goodwin

Hayden Goodwin risked suspension to speak out during the walkout.

Hayden Goodwin risked suspension to speak out during the walkout.

A fellow Sarasota High student comforts Hayden Goodwin, right.

A fellow Sarasota High student comforts Hayden Goodwin, right.

Students fill bleachers in the Booker High School gymnasium.

Students fill bleachers in the Booker High School gymnasium.

The choir sings at Booker High School.

The choir sings at Booker High School.

Lesly Martinez signs the pledge to "see something, say something" at Booker High School.

Lesly Martinez signs the pledge to "see something, say something" at Booker High School.

Lesly Martinez signs the pledge to "see something, say something" at Booker High School.

Lesly Martinez signs the pledge to "see something, say something" at Booker High School.

Students at Booker High School created a pledge for students to sign.

Students at Booker High School created a pledge for students to sign.

Booker High released 17 dove-shaped balloons to honor the Parkland victims.

Booker High released 17 dove-shaped balloons to honor the Parkland victims.

Students marched around the track at Riverview High after a 17-minute long moment of silence. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Students marched around the track at Riverview High after a 17-minute long moment of silence. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Lis Sundberg, Anton Kernohan and Caitlin Bradley hold a sign at Riverview High. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Lis Sundberg, Anton Kernohan and Caitlin Bradley hold a sign at Riverview High. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Katy Cartlidge and Anton Kernohan, of Riverview High School, were two of 17 students who helped organize the demonstration at their school. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Katy Cartlidge and Anton Kernohan, of Riverview High School, were two of 17 students who helped organize the demonstration at their school. Photo courtesy Anton Kernohan.

Inspired by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the mass shooting at the school on Feb. 14, Sarasota students joined a national conversation on how to change the way we handle school security.
by: Cassidy Alexander and Shane Donglasan | Staff Writers

At 10 a.m. on March 14 at Sarasota High School, students went outside to School Avenue, the street that bisects the campus.

At Booker High School, students filed into the gymnasium. 

On both campuses, students broke the ritual of their usual school day for a cause: to show support for the victims of a mass shooting at a South Florida high school last month, and to rally for change in the way school safety and security is handled.

Sarasota County high schools joined high schools across the nation and hosted walkouts a month after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and prompted a wave of activism from students who pushed legislators in the state to change the way gun violence is treated.

Locally, the events were student-organized and student-led, and each looked a little different.

Read: Tragedy spurs Sarasota high schoolers to act

At Booker High School, students filed into the gymnasium for speeches from students, a song from the choir and the unveiling of a pact:

“We the students of Booker High School pledge that if we see something, we say something, in honor of all affected by the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the fervent desire to support school safety and security,” a banner read.

During lunch periods, students signed the pledge, and 17 dove-shaped balloons were released — one for each of the Parkland victims.

Student organizers at Booker High School: Maricela Santos, Ellen Bausback and Steve Martinez

Junior Jair Esquibel called the service at Booker High “wonderful.”

“It was way better than walking out because we got informed,” he said.

At Sarasota High School, an estimated 1,000 students gathered on School Avenue, many of whom held signs that honored Parkland victims they felt connected to. They chanted — “Gun reform! Gun reform!” and “Close School Avenue!”

The students wore maroon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High's color, to show solidarity with that school.

“To be safe, to be protected in our place of learning — I feel like that’s a God-given right!” said Shawn Cacciola, to cheers from his classmates. “We should have to fight for it. We shouldn’t have to be here today, but we are. All we need is positive energy and a good direction.”

Earlier in the day, Riverview High students walked to the back of campus for 17 minutes of silence at 7:45 a.m. For every minute that passed, they read out loud the name of one victim. Then, students marched around the track twice, chanting as they went: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, gun violence has got to go!” and “People united will never be divided!”

Students delivered speeches and then those in attendance were invited to register to vote, donate money or help create a video. And now, the student organizers at Riverview plan to organize another event in April that brings adults in the area to the conversation as well, and focuses on what the Sarasota area can do specifically. 

 

“We aren’t slowing down, we’re not stopping,” said Riverview senior Anton Kernohan. “We’re still fighting for what we believe in and we’re not going to stop until something changes.”

Some elementary schools in the district held moments of silence for the Parkland victims. Some middle schools held “write-ins,” where they wrote to their representatives to ask for change.

Read: Sarasota sheriff asks School Board for decision on security plan

Administrators across the district were supportive. Superintendent Todd Bowden, who attended Booker High’s event, said the day's demonstrations were a healthy outlet for students. And Sarasota High Principal David Jones said: “It’s incredible important for the students to experience firsthand how powerful their voices can be. And I really think they’re going to effectuate change,” he said. 

On March 22, district officials will meet to decide what types of changes they want to make or new programs they want to implement to increase school safety and security.

