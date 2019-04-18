On April 18, Sarasota County Schools announced that Denise Cantalupo, who has formerly served as the director of Research, Assessment, Accountability and School Improvement for the district, will take over the position of executive director of the Office of Accountability and Choice.

In this position, she will direct and lead the Department of Information Technology as well as the Department of Research, Assessment and Evaluation. She will also oversee “other areas of responsibility,” including charter schools, school choice, student reassignment and grants.

“Dr. Denise Cantalupo has been an essential member of the school district’s administrative team for the past eight years,” Superintendent Todd Bowden said. “She has done a tremendous job documenting and compiling our students’ achievements, and I am delighted to have her tackle this new role. I am confident she will make an excellent addition to the senior staff, working to advance success for all our students.”

Cantalupo began serving the school district in 1995, where she has assumed a variety of roles in multiple departments. Previously, she worked for New York Public Schools from 1986 to 1993 as a bilingual, multicultural and early childhood evaluation consultant as well as a special education evaluation consultant

“I am honored to serve the school district as the executive director of Accountability and Choice,” Cantalupo said. “I love analyzing information and assessing how well our students are achieving. I am eager to continue to crunch the numbers, support our charter schools, and direct the transmission of data to serve the school district in this role.”