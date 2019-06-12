Sarasota remembers Pulse shooting

On the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Robb McGovern honored the 49 people who died and 53 who were injured with a memorial ceremony at the Sarasota County Administration Building on Wednesday.

McGovern has presented a memorial for three years to remember those who died at the Orlando club, which included Sarasota friend Eddie Sotomayor.

“This is our way of keeping the memory of (Sotomayor) and the other victims alive,” McGovern said. “Their lives were taken very tragically and very fast. As time goes on, it gets a little bit easier, but for the people (affected), especially (Sotomayor’s) family, they live with it every day.”

A wreath covered in 49 red and white roses was carried by Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler and Patty Miller, Sotomayor’s aunt. Three bouquets of roses were placed next to the wreath: Red to honor Sotomayor, white to inspire hope and healing, and yellow to honor those injured in the shooting.

In memory of Sotomayor, Oliver Dill sang “Amazing Grace” and Lillie Brock, the senior pastor at the Church of the Trinity MCC, led the audience in prayer.

Flags were ordered to fly at half-staff statewide by Gov. Ron DeSantis.