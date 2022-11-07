Sarasota police seek witnesses to fatal bicycle crash

A 55-year-old bicyclist was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Pineapple Avenue last week, and police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

The man, who police did not identify publicly, died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 9 a.m. Nov. 3 crash. In a release, police said the man on the bicycle was riding north on Pineapple Avenue when he collided with a westbound dump truck on Ringling Boulevard.

Police said the dump truck driver stopped and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Sarasota Police Traffic Unit would like to speak with anyone who might have seen the collision but hasn’t spoken yet to investigators. Witnesses are asked to call Officer Robert Dodge at 702-1090.

The cause has not yet been determined, police said.