Sarasota Police officer uninjured after shooting incident

A Sarasota Police officer was not injured in a shooting incident this morning that sent a suspect to the hospital.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating the 10 a.m. officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fruitville and Beneva roads that began as a robbery call, police said.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a robbery at that location. A county 911 log indicates a robbery call originated in the 500 block of Beneva Road at 10:08 a.m.

Several minutes after receiving the call, shots were reported at that scene.

The officer, who was not identified immediately, was placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. The condition of the suspect was listed by police as stable.