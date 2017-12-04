Sarasota police seek information after downtown shooting

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired early Friday morning in the vicinity of the Main Plaza property.

The Police Department sent out a release today seeking information regarding the shooting, providing pictures of two people officers believe were in the area at the time.

The Sarasota Police Department is attempting to identify the woman and man pictured here.

Main Plaza security heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the release said. Security found three shell casings west of the property’s parking garage, located in the 1900 block of Main Street.

The Police Department said neither of the people in the pictures provided are wanted, but that officers would like to speak to them about the incident. Officers believe the two people left the area separately in two vehicles, photos of which were also provided.

The police encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Shanafelt at 954-7089. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 366-8477.