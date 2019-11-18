Sarasota police arrest middle school teacher

A business teacher on administrative from Brookside Middle School was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18.

The teacher, 34-year-old Maxwell Guss of Bradenton, previously worked at Sara Scott Harllee Middle School and Bayshore High in Manatee County and Sarasota High, where he taught algebra.

Two students at Brookside Middle reported in early September that their business teacher had touched them inappropriately. In October, a Sarasota High student told police Guss had similarly touched her in 2017.

Police suspect there might be more victims who have yet to step forward.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com