Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Kasumi Wade

Kasumi Wade is a senior cross country runner for Sarasota High, though she attends Pine View School. Wade finished eighth (19:38.35) out of 186 runners at the Tri-County XC Championship, held Oct. 17 at North Port High.

When did you start running?

I have been doing local 5K races since the fourth grade, and then in middle school I joined the (Pine View Middle) track team. My sister (Chinami Wade) ran, so I would always run with her. There was not a lot of pressure around it. I was swimming competitively at the time, so that was my pressure sport. Running was something I did for fun. I always enjoyed the road races. There were not many kids my age doing it, so that was fun, too.

When did you start taking it seriously?

I don't know if there was a specific moment. Maybe when I joined the track team. It was something I always tried hard at, and it happened to work out well.

Do you prefer cross country or track and field?

Oh, 100% cross country. I love the atmosphere of each meet, the ambiance of it. It feels more like a team sport. Track, everyone's doing different events and racing at different times. Cross country, we are all approaching the starting line together. It's wholesome. It's cool.

What are your goals for the year?

We all want to do well at states. That course (Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee) is tough. You have to give it your all. There's a part called 'The Wall.' You go up it twice. It's steep, which in Florida we're not used to running. The second time you run it is when the race is starting to come to a close. It's the point where you really have to push and do everything you can. I have personal times I want to hit (at states), but I tend to keep those things to myself.

Did you play other sports when younger?

I dabbled in tennis, but never competitively. And I swam for a while, but that's it.

What is your favorite food?

I love sushi. JPAN [Sushi & Grill] is my favorite place to get it. My family is friends with the manager.

What hobbies do you have?

I'm part of the school newspaper and I'm the director of a nonprofit called 'A Chance to Run,' which hosts running camps for kids in the area. I'm also involved in the UNICEF club at my school. I want to be as involved in the community as I can be.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I like chemistry. It's a fun challenge. It's a puzzle to solve. I like the satisfaction of getting a problem right.

What is the best advice you have received?

Believe in yourself. The power of being confident in your own abilities can do more than a lot of people can imagine.

Finish this sentence: "Kasumi Wade is … "

… Always giving it her all.