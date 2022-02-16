Sarasota model and community service figure to receive city proclamation

Lauren Nielsen stays busy.

On top of her involvement in pageants for the past nine years, the Sarasota woman has sung the national anthem at numerous veterans events and has completed 7,000 community service hours so far. She'll also be the official hometown delegate for Sarasota during the 70th Anniversary Miss Florida USA competition in May.

The city has noticed her community efforts and will declare Feb. 22 as Lauren Nielsen Day during a City Commission meeting.

"I'm usually shy about the things I do, but my mom encouraged me that people should know … there's lots of ways to give and serve," Nielsen said.