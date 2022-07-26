Sarasota Memorial Hospital earns spot on Best Hospitals list

Fresh off inclusion on a list of the nation's top 100 hospitals this summer, Sarasota Memorial Hospital took multiple spots on U.S. News' Best Hospitals list including ranking No. 1 in the Sarasota-Bradenton area and No. 6 in Florida.

The recently released 2022-2023 ranking placed SMH in the 50 top hospitals nationally for people recovering from serious injuries and diseases as well as for specialized urology. It also received high-performer marks for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery as well as a number of procedures and care for conditions including diabetes, heart attack and kidney failure.

U.S. News evaluates close to 5,000 hospitals each year for the report.