Sarasota Memorial Hospital earns spot on Best Hospitals list

The hospital earned accolades from U.S. News in multiple categories.
Fresh off inclusion on a list of the nation's top 100 hospitals this summer, Sarasota Memorial Hospital took multiple spots on U.S. News' Best Hospitals list including ranking No. 1 in the Sarasota-Bradenton area and No. 6 in Florida.
The recently released 2022-2023 ranking placed SMH in the 50 top hospitals nationally for people recovering from serious injuries and diseases as well as for specialized urology. It also received high-performer marks for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery as well as a number of procedures and care for conditions including diabetes, heart attack and kidney failure.
U.S. News evaluates close to 5,000 hospitals each year for the report.
