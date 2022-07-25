Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired utility executive

Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013

Why do you want to serve on the hospital board?

I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.

What qualifies you to oversee the Sarasota Memorial Health Care system?

I'm a retired utility executive and part-time management and utility consultant. I am president of Suncoast Management Consultants and a senior consultant with River Consulting Group. Previously, I held a series of executive positions with the Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation in Poughkeepsie, New York. I also served for 12 years on a hospital board and foundation in Poughkeepsie before retiring in 2010. I am a volunteer for the AARP, helping seniors in Venice with their taxes and a hurricane response volunteer for my community association. In addition, I have been a member and leader on numerous boards of community and business organizations.

If elected, what do you believe should be the top priority of the board during your term?

I believe SMH should continue to expand its world-class healthcare service offerings, such as comprehensive cancer care, new mental health hospital and expanding hospital based care in Venice and into North Port.

Do you consider basic health care a right?

I believe everyone should have access to basic healthcare and health related services. I have and will continue to support the use of the taxes received by SMH for their annual $200 million of charity care and their community health clinics initiatives.

What is your position on what other communities are doing — selling and privatizing the hospital system and using the proceeds in a community foundation?

I do not support any changes in the current charter of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System. Under the current system, any excess funds generated through the System's operation are used to expand services and service options to the residents of Sarasota County. When a hospital is privatized, the owners are the beneficiaries of any profits generated. In the end, the residents are the losers.