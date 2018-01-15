City Commission to consider medical marijuana regulations

On Tuesday, the City Commission will discuss new regulations that could permit the operation of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Following the approval of Amendment 2 in the 2016 general election, the city has prohibited dispensaries as officials attempt to settle on a long-term strategy for managing the facilities.

If the city now decides to allow dispensaries, it must comply with a state law that mandates dispensaries be permitted in all zoning districts that allow for the operation of pharmacies. In previous discussions, commissioners directed staff to search for an option that would allow for dispensaries within city limits but still restrict the broad proliferation of the businesses.

To strike that balance, the city is proposing a zoning change that would reduce the number of districts in which pharmacies are permitted. The ordinance outlines four zoning categories in which pharmacies — and, therefore, medical marijuana dispensaries — would be allowed as a primary use:

Downtown core

Commercial general

Commercial shopping center-regional

Intensive commercial district

The ordinance draws a distinction between “pharmacies” and drug stores, such as CVS or Walgreens. Pharmacies and dispensaries would be allowed as an accessory use to drug stores and grocery stores in other areas of the city, including St. Armands Circle and the Newtown commercial district.

The city could also opt to maintain its current prohibition on medical marijuana dispensaries.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s commission meeting:

