Sarasota County Schools suspends athletics until further notice

Sarasota County Schools announced Friday afternoon all extracurricular activities, including athletics, are suspended until further notice effective March 16.

The announcement came alongside the news all Florida school districts would be closed through March 30 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. The district said it would pass on further information as soon as it is received from the state.

The announcement comes a day after the School District of Manatee County became the first district in the state to suspend athletics. The Manatee suspension, originally in place until at least March 23, has now been extended through March 30 to match the state directive. Manatee County said it would have more information available for athletes and parents next week.

Both the Sarasota and Manatee athletics suspensions include practices and workouts.