Manatee County cancels athletic events until March 23

The Manatee County School District has canceled all athletic competitions, home and away, for its students until at least March 23, the first day back from spring break for students, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Teams will still be allowed to practice during this time.

As of now, Sarasota County athletic events remain as scheduled. Officials are meeting this afternoon to discuss their options. An announcement of the county's plans is expected this afternoon.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.