 Skip to main content
News
East County Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 5 hours ago

Manatee County cancels athletic events until March 23

Share
As of now, Sarasota County athletic events remain on schedule.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Manatee County School District has canceled all athletic competitions, home and away, for its students until at least March 23, the first day back from spring break for students, citing COVID-19 concerns. 

Teams will still be allowed to practice during this time. 

As of now, Sarasota County athletic events remain as scheduled. Officials are meeting this afternoon to discuss their options. An announcement of the county's plans is expected this afternoon. 

This post will be updated as new information becomes available. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement