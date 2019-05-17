City schedules Main Street intersection closure

Beginning May 28, the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic as the city begins work on a Lemon Avenue streetscape project.

The city announced today the downtown intersection will be closed for four to five weeks as part of a larger construction effort. A segment of Lemon Avenue between State Street and Main Street will also be closed during that time. Pedestrian access will remain in place during the closure.

Richard Winder, the city’s coordinator of capital projects, said the city intended to reopen the road by July 4.

“We’re trying to expedite it to get it done in the window we have between holidays,” Winder said.

The city has updated its phasing plan for the Lemon Avenue streetscape project. Construction will begin later this month. Image courtesy city of Sarasota

The city approved the $3.5 million project in hopes of making Lemon Avenue more pedestrian-friendly between Main Street and Pineapple Avenue. Plans call for the installation of bricked streets and curbless sidewalks, mirroring the look of the Lemon Avenue mall to the north. The project will also include improvements to nearby Paul Thorpe Jr. Park.

The city originally planned to begin construction earlier this month but delayed the work as it coordinated plans with the developer of The Mark, a nearby mixed-use project. Construction on the street is scheduled to continue through November.