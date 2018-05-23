Sarasota High baseball reaches state final four

For the second-consecutive year, the Sarasota High baseball team is headed to the final four.

The Sailors defeated host Plant High 2-0 in nine innings in an 8A regional final on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the Sailors' 12th appearance in the final four since Clyde Metcalf was hired as coach in 1982.

Freshman pitcher Conner Whittaker threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits and two walks. Senior catcher Ben McCabe doubled in the ninth inning to score junior outfielder Michael Dorso from first base and give the Sailors the lead. Freshman first baseman Evan Gibbs then plated senior Clayton Courtright, running for McCabe, to give the Sailors some cushion.

The Sailors will now play Strawberry Crest High at 10 a.m. on June 1 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.